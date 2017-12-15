Bringing Order To The Court In College Hoops

An open letter to Condoleezza Rice, chairwoman of the Commission on College Basketball

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 3:14 PM EST) -- “You took the purest thing in your life and corrupted it, for what?” — Pete Bell, Head Coach in “Blue Chips,” a movie about boosters who secretly pay off college basketball players, played by Nick Nolte



—————



Dr. Condoleezza Rice,



The U.S. Department of Justice’s announcement on Sept. 26, 2017, of its indictment of 10 men on charges of fraud and corruption schemes within college basketball, including four Division I coaches, rattled the sports world and caused significant reputational damage — both to NCAA basketball and likely amateur sports...

