Bringing Order To The Court In College Hoops
An open letter to Condoleezza Rice, chairwoman of the Commission on College Basketball
—————
Dr. Condoleezza Rice,
The U.S. Department of Justice’s announcement on Sept. 26, 2017, of its indictment of 10 men on charges of fraud and corruption schemes within college basketball, including four Division I coaches, rattled the sports world and caused significant reputational damage — both to NCAA basketball and likely amateur sports...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login