DOJ Asks 9th Circ. To Wipe Arpaio’s Contempt Verdict

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 9:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told the Ninth Circuit in a statement Wednesday that an Arizona federal judge was wrong not to erase former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s criminal contempt conviction following President Donald Trump’s pardon of the matter.



In October, Arpaio appealed a ruling from U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton, who wrote that although President Trump pardoned him, the pardon did not extend to all of the fact finding and other rulings in the case. Judge Bolton upheld the validity of the president’s pardon...

To view the full article, register now.