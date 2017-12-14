Del. Justices Revive $51M Bank D&O Incentive Suit

By Jeff Montgomery

Law360, Wilmington (December 14, 2017, 4:39 PM EST) -- Delaware’s Supreme Court on Wednesday clarified the limits of business judgment protections for stockholder-approved equity incentive awards, reviving a stockholder suit challenging a regional bank’s $51.5 million award package for directors and officers.

The unanimous opinion, written by Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr., reversed a 2016 Chancery Court ruling by Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III dismissing the suit, which claimed that Investors Bancorp Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duty by approving awards to 10 non-employee board members and two key officers.

The Vice Chancellor dismissed...
