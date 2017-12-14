Del. Justices Revive $51M Bank D&O Incentive Suit
The unanimous opinion, written by Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr., reversed a 2016 Chancery Court ruling by Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III dismissing the suit, which claimed that Investors Bancorp Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duty by approving awards to 10 non-employee board members and two key officers.
The Vice Chancellor dismissed...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login