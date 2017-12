Harris County Sues Pharma Cos. Over Opioid Epidemic

Law360, Houston (December 14, 2017, 4:41 PM EST) -- Harris County, Texas, filed a lawsuit in state court in Houston on Wednesday against 18 pharmaceutical companies and four local doctors, alleging they are collectively responsible for contributing to the opioid epidemic and are liable for covering the costs of responding to it.



The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, makes clear that the cost incurred by Harris County — through health care costs, lost productivity, addiction treatment and criminal justice involvement — exceeds several million dollars.



Harris County now joins more than a dozen other municipalities...

