Miccosukee Ask Justices To Skip Tribal Immunity Case

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 6:38 PM EST) -- The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday not to take up a law firm's challenge to a state appellate court ruling that the tribe was shielded from malicious prosecution claims, saying the state decision found the tribe didn’t waive its sovereign immunity.



The tribe opposed Lewis Tein PL’s petition for a writ of certiorari in an appeal of Florida's Third District Court of Appeal decision. The state appellate court found that a lower court had erred by preserving the law...

