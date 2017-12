The WTO May Have Reached Its Breaking Point

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 4:14 PM EST) -- The World Trade Organization has struggled to get ambitious negotiations off the ground for years, but experts say this week’s failure to deliver any concrete results at its ministerial summit could mark a breaking point for the WTO as we know it.



WTO members did not come close to launching a work plan for sweeping new trade talks or even delivering more modest deals at their 11th Ministerial Conference, in Argentina. At the summit’s conclusion on Wednesday, Director-General Roberto Azevedo told members that serious “soul searching”...

