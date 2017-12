TD Bank Investor Suits Joined, Lead Counsel Spot Still Open

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 6:56 PM EST) -- Two shareholder class actions against TD Bank over sales and account practices remained without lead counsel Wednesday after consolidation, as a New Jersey federal judge said the newly appointed lead plaintiff had given no justification for the involvement of three law firms in the leadership structure.



U.S. District Judge Noel Hillman consolidated the two class actions over a fall in stock prices following the revelation of allegedly misleading SEC filings, and appointed a lead plaintiff, Ethan Silverman, citing his large financial interest. But Silverman’s request for...

