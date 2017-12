Louisville Athletics Says Pitino Must Repay Forfeited Funds

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 6:39 PM EST) -- The University of Louisville Athletics Association on Wednesday said former men's basketball head coach Rick Pitino should cover penalties the NCAA slapped the school with in June, lobbing counterclaims against Pitino in his Kentucky federal suit over his termination after a criminal bribery investigation involving the program he once led.



The University of Louisville Athletic Association Inc. said Pitino breached his employment contract when he failed to monitor his staff on a number of occasions, which it said led an NCAA infractions panel to order the...

