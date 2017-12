Wynn Resorts Paying $336M For 38 Acres Of Las Vegas Land

Law360, Minneapolis (December 14, 2017, 2:09 PM EST) -- Wynn Resorts Ltd. is buying roughly 38 acres of Las Vegas land across from the Wynn Las Vegas through multiple transactions for a combined $336 million, according to an announcement from Wynn on Thursday.



The firm is buying a 34.6-acre site on the Las Vegas Strip where the New Frontier hotel and casino once stood from Australian casino company Crown Resorts Ltd. for $300 million and is also picking up several additional adjacent acres from an undisclosed seller.



The New Frontier was one of the first...

