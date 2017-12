Atty Pocketed Fees Without Working, Ill. Commission Says

Law360, Chicago (December 14, 2017, 4:52 PM EST) -- The hearing board of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission has recommended that the state Supreme Court disbar a Chicago attorney after finding she collected fees from 10 clients but did little to no work on their cases.



All told, Joi Lyons received more than $13,000 in fees from the clients, who came to her for help with divorces, housing issues, bankruptcies and more, according to the hearing board. But once Lyons received her fee, she would often disappear, failing to respond to calls from...

To view the full article, register now.