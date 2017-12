Trump To Appeal Ruling Blocking 'Sanctuary Cities' Order

Law360, Washington (December 14, 2017, 8:49 PM EST) -- The Trump administration is appealing to the Ninth Circuit a California federal judge’s decision blocking enforcement of an executive order to withhold federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities, according to court documents filed on Thursday.



U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick issued a permanent injunction against the order in November after the counties of San Francisco and Santa Clara filed suit against the administration, on the grounds that the order violated the Constitution’s separation of powers doctrine.



The notices of appeal filed on Thursday do not...

