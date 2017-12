Prop. Taxes Higher In Poor Chicago Neighborhoods, Suit Says

Law360, Chicago (December 14, 2017, 7:01 PM EST) -- A pair of Chicago neighborhood advocacy organizations sued the Cook County assessor in Illinois state court Thursday in the wake of reports that the county’s property tax policy has overcharged lower-income residents while handing the richest residents a discount.



The Brighton Park Neighborhood Council and the Logan Square Neighborhood Association sued Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios and the county about six months after the Chicago Tribune published a multipart investigation that found imbalance in the system of valuation that underpins the Chicago area’s property taxes....

