Analysis

Hospitality Cases To Watch In 2018

By Joyce Hanson

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- The hospitality industry often deals with issues that reflect what’s happening in the daily news, and lawyers with hotel, restaurant and other clients in the hospitality business say 2018 will see them once again grappling with topical concerns involving data breaches, sexual harassment and crisis management, labor disputes and disruptive online platforms along with trends that are more industry-specific such as hotel management agreements.

Here are the cases and trends to watch in 2018.

Data Breaches — And Suits — Will Keep Hitting Hotels

Katten Muchin...
