Parkour Earth Wants Arbitrator To Settle Sport Turf War

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 8:56 PM EST) -- Parkour Earth, a group asserting itself as the international federation for the sport of parkour, said Thursday it will seek to have the Court of Arbitration for Sport settle a dispute with the international gymnastics federation over control of the sport moving forward.



Parkour Earth, which says it is the sole organizing and administering body for the sport of “parkour/freerunning/art du deplacement,” said the International Gymnastics Federation, known as FIG, is encroaching on its authority over the sport in an open letter released Thursday.



The letter,...

