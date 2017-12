NY High Court Says 'Wrongful Birth' Claims Start At Birth

Law360, Los Angeles (December 14, 2017, 9:45 PM EST) -- New York’s highest court ruled Thursday in favor of two couples claiming they wouldn’t have had children through a fertility clinic had they known the egg donor was a genetic defect carrier, saying the statute of limitations began running at birth, rather than the date of the alleged medical malpractice.



In a 5-1 ruling, the Court of Appeals allowed to move forward a suit lodged by the parents, referred to in the opinion as the Dennehys and the Farbers, accusing Dr. Alan Copperman and Reproductive Medicine...

