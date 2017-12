Ex-Deutsche Traders' Libor Trial Delayed By Taint Inquiry

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 5:36 PM EST) -- A frustrated Manhattan federal judge on Thursday pushed the criminal trial of two former Deutsche Bank traders from early to mid-2018, making more time to examine whether the London Interbank Offered Rate rigging case was tainted by testimony compelled in the U.K.



U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon had envisioned Thursday as the end of a hearing into whether prosecutors and witnesses were exposed to material from an interview Gavin Black gave the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority. Instead, the judge will resume the hearing in January or...

To view the full article, register now.