Cobalt Hits Ch. 11, Seeks To Stall Securities Litigation

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 9:33 PM EST) -- Mired in $2.8 billion of funded debt and reeling from depressed oil and gas prices and ongoing shareholder litigation, exploration and production company Cobalt International Energy Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas on Thursday with the expressed hope of driving a value-maximizing sale of its assets.



Houston-based Cobalt filed for bankruptcy with hopes of facilitating a restructuring capped off with a sale of the entire business, which includes oil fields in the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Angola and Gabon in...

