Texas Panel Flips Dismissal Bid Nix In Patient Death Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (December 14, 2017, 8:55 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate panel said Thursday a trial judge shouldn't have denied a dismissal bid in a medical malpractice suit alleging a doctor caused a patient's death by failing to timely order exploratory surgery, saying the estate’s expert testimony was "conclusory and inconsistent."



A three-judge Thirteenth District panel said the trial judge was wrong to deny Dr. Ahmad Karkoutly’s motion to dismiss in a suit filed by estate administrator Maria Guerrero accusing the doctor of failing to timely order exploratory surgery for her mother, Maria Otilia...

