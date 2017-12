Neiman Settles Price Compare Suit After 9th Circ. Revival

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 8:52 PM EST) -- Following the revival by the Ninth Circuit of a California woman’s putative class action against The Neiman Marcus Group LLC over allegedly misleading price tags at their Last Call line of stores, the parties have agreed to an undisclosed settlement, according to court documents.



U.S. District Judge James Otero told the parties Thursday that they have 60 days to file their proposed settlement ending the suit that was brought back to life in April by a Ninth Circuit panel, which found a lower court prematurely tossed...

