Texas Jury Partly Clears Ex-Servergy CEO At SEC Trial

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 9:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission scored a narrow trial victory this week when a Texas federal jury found a former technology executive liable for a single count of negligence but cleared him of several more serious claims lodged by the Wall Street regulator over the alleged way he promoted investments in his company, Servergy Inc.



The verdict rendered Wednesday cleared William Mapp III of three counts of scienter-based fraud and two other negligence-based claims that the SEC brought over allegedly misleading claims he made about...

