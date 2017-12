Russia-Linked Cos. Accuse Feds, Dutch Of Undermining Deal

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 4:07 PM EST) -- Offshore companies that agreed to pay $6 million after the U.S. government seized their assets over their supposed link to a Russian tax scam argued in Manhattan federal court on Thursday that federal officials may have conspired with prosecutors in the Netherlands to keep some of their assets frozen, while a government lawyer said the companies simply took a legal risk and lost.



Prevezon Holdings Ltd. and its co-defendants, which are run by a Russian businessman and settled the government’s $14 million asset forfeiture case on...

