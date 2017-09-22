NTSB Says Drone Pilot Error Caused Helicopter Collision

Law360, Nashville (December 14, 2017, 9:28 PM EST) -- An unprecedented September crash between a hobbyist drone and an Army helicopter stemmed from a drone operator who lacked knowledge of safe operating practices, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday.



The Sep. 21 crash between the small unmanned aircraft and an Army Black Hawk helicopter effectively resulted from the unnamed drone operator intentionally flying his unmanned aircraft out of his visual range, due to a lack of knowledge of related Federal Aviation Administration requirements and safe operating practices, according to the NTSB report.



An interview...

To view the full article, register now.