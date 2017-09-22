NTSB Says Drone Pilot Error Caused Helicopter Collision

By Daniel Wilson

Law360, Nashville (December 14, 2017, 9:28 PM EST) -- An unprecedented September crash between a hobbyist drone and an Army helicopter stemmed from a drone operator who lacked knowledge of safe operating practices, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday.

The Sep. 21 crash between the small unmanned aircraft and an Army Black Hawk helicopter effectively resulted from the unnamed drone operator intentionally flying his unmanned aircraft out of his visual range, due to a lack of knowledge of related Federal Aviation Administration requirements and safe operating practices, according to the NTSB report.

An interview...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular