Arnold & Porter To Award Cravath-Scale Associate Bonuses

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 5:52 PM EST) -- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP on Wednesday became the latest firm to fall in line with the growing roster of BigLaw firms to offer year-end associate bonuses that align with the scale established by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP.



Associates in good standing who have clocked at least 2,000 hours, including time spent on billable, pro bono and other qualifying work, are eligible to receive base bonuses that range from $15,000 for the youngest associates to $100,000 for the oldest, according to an internal memo...

