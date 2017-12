Conspirator In Fake-Business-Invoice Scam Gets 41 Months

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 10:40 PM EST) -- A Nigerian national involved in a conspiracy to steal at least $25 million from businesses through sham invoice emails — what prosecutors called “the financial crime of choice for many criminal organizations” — was sentenced Thursday to 41 months.



David Chukwuneke Adindu had faced a prison sentence of up to 10 years after pleading guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit identity theft. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty sentenced him Thursday to 41 months....

