PayPal Investor Suit Linked To FTC Inquiry On Thin Ice

Law360, San Francisco (December 14, 2017, 10:11 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said Thursday he’ll likely dismiss a proposed PayPal shareholder class action stemming from a Federal Trade Commission investigation into the company’s Venmo app, saying he didn’t see evidence the majority of the company’s board members had breached their fiduciary duty.



At the outset of the hearing, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg said he thought there wasn’t evidence the majority of PayPal’s board had breached its fiduciary responsibilities. The board members couldn’t be on the hook for not catching or immediately disclosing Venmo’s...

To view the full article, register now.