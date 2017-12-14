Net Neutrality Reversal Draws Intense Criticism, And Praise

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 7:05 PM EST) -- When the Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday afternoon to undo Obama-era regulations that guaranteed equal treatment to all online content, it incited a firestorm of criticism from consumer advocates but triggered profuse praise from industry-aligned groups.



The agency voted along party lines to approve the Restoring Internet Freedom order, which erased rules that forbade internet service providers from speeding up, slowing down or otherwise prioritizing web traffic based on corporate deals. Some experts speculate this will allow ISPs to begin charging for "tiered" internet access that...

