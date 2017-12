Funko Dolls Can't Rock Out With Tiny Les Pauls, Gibson Says

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 4:14 PM EST) -- Gibson Brands Inc. sued Funko on Thursday in California federal court, arguing that it owns the trademark for the Les Paul guitar, including the use of its likeness in toys, and that the pop culture toy company didn't seek permission for its wildly popular vinyl figures to hold Gibson-design guitars.



The guitar maker accused Funko of making “repeated” unauthorized use of its trademarks for various components of the guitars in Funko’s toys, which are based on pop culture figures. Gibson attached as an exhibit screenshots of...

