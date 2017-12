Fitbit, Jawbone Announce Deal To End Sprawling IP War

Law360, Los Angeles (December 14, 2017, 10:37 PM EST) -- Rival wearable fitness device makers Fitbit Inc. and Jawbone told a California federal judge Thursday that they’d reached a settlement agreement resolving their multifront intellectual property war, requesting and subsequently receiving dismissal of a patent infringement suit Fitbit had brought against its competitor.



After they announced the settlement, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila dismissed all claims and counterclaims from Fitbit’s September 2015 suit accusing AliphCom and Bodymedia Inc. — which comprise the company Jawbone — of stealing its patented process for pairing a wearable fitness...

