7th Circ. Affirms Ending Of Policy Rate-Hike Class Action

Law360, Chicago (December 15, 2017, 5:02 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a proposed class action against Continental Casualty Co. over dramatic increases in rates on long-term care policies Thursday, finding the class had not shown how the company had misled its customers about the increases when they made their purchase.



The appellate court agreed with a district court judge’s decision to dismiss Sophie Toulon’s suit accusing Continental of hiding its plans to jack up premium rates once a 10-year rate freeze ended, saying the company made no misrepresentations about its...

