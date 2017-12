Jury Awards Sonos $2M In Denon Wireless Speaker IP Row

Law360, Wilmington (December 15, 2017, 7:07 PM EST) -- A federal jury in Delaware awarded Sonos Inc. nearly $2 million in damages and royalties Friday after concluding that Denon Electronics LLC infringed three Sonos audio control patents when it developed and began selling a competing high-end HEOS wireless speaker line.



The four-woman, four-man jury returned its verdict after less than two hours of deliberations, concluding that Denon and affiliates willfully infringed five claims associated with U.S. Patent Numbers 9,195,258, 7,571,014 or 8,588,949 between 2014 and 2016. The verdict included a finding that Denon’s infringements were...

