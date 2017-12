Topgolf Tech Co. Buy Harmed Competition, 5th Circ. Told

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 4:15 PM EST) -- Golf driving range and entertainment venue Sureshot Golf Ventures Inc. on Thursday urged the Fifth Circuit to revive a lawsuit alleging that competitor Topgolf International Inc. unfairly shut it out of the market by purchasing a golf ball tracking technology company used by Sureshot, saying the move was monopolistic and harmed competition.



Sureshot, which had a five-year licensing deal with Swedish firm Protracer, argued that it had standing over Topgolf’s acquisition. Sureshot said the lower court arbitrarily and erroneously found that a suggestion by Topgolf executives...

