Texas High Court Frees Doctors From Defamation Suit

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 5:55 PM EST) -- Texas’ high court on Friday freed four University of Texas doctors from a defamation suit brought by a medical resident, rejecting the resident's attempt to skirt a state law that prevents him from naming both the state university and its employees in the suit.



The Texas Supreme Court’s decision focused on Texas’ Tort Claims Act, which says a plaintiff must choose either suing a government entity under the TCA or targeting specific employees. If claims are brought against both, the law requires the workers be immediately...

