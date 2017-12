Doc In Spine-Surgery Row Can't Appeal To Texas High Court

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 4:24 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court declined Friday to hear appeals from both a doctor and the estate of a deceased patient suing him for allegedly bungling a spinal surgery, refusing to toss the suit and leaving in place an appellate ruling that the family must submit an amended expert report.



The high court declined to hear arguments both from the estate of Steve Pennington, which claimed that its original expert reports were adequate and that the appellate court was wrong to force the estate to resubmit, and...

