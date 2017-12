DOJ Watchdog Says Indian Country Crime Data Is Unreliable

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 5:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice inspector general released a report on Thursday that called into question the implementation of a law aimed at assisting tribes with their law enforcement capabilities, finding that efforts were disorganized and the government’s crime data was “virtually useless.”



The report analyzed the Tribal Law and Order Act of 2010, which was put in place after a DOJ study said it needed to work more closely with tribes that generally experience a higher violent crime rate than the nation as a whole....

