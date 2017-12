DC Circ. Gives Reporters Another Shot In FBI Fake News Row

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 10:26 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday revived the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press' and the Associated Press' bid to learn more about the FBI's alleged practice of impersonating journalists and crafting fake news articles to catch suspected criminals, ruling that the federal government hadn't provided enough information about what it had done to locate relevant records.



The media organizations sued the FBI and its parent agency, the U.S. Department of Justice, in 2015 after unsuccessfully lodging three requests under the Freedom of Information Act that...

