DOJ Atty Says Surveillance Program Vital For US Security

Law360, Washington (December 15, 2017, 8:37 PM EST) -- A high-level Justice Department official warned Thursday of grave threats to national security if Congress fails to extend authorization for a controversial surveillance program or significantly rolls it back, saying communications between foreign individuals abroad collected through the program have thwarted terrorist plots and saved American lives.



U.S. Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand urged Congress to extend Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act without additional restrictions included in competing bills currently before Congress to renew the program, in an op-ed published Thursday by The...

