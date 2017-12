Trump Attacks Visa Lottery Winners As 'Worst Of The Worst'

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 6:07 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Friday criticized the nation’s visa lottery system during a speech before law enforcement officers in Virginia, saying that the process allows immigrants who are “the worst of the worst” to enter the U.S.



Trump attacked the system, which authorities say was used by a Bangladeshi man suspected of carrying out a terrorist attack on New York’s subway system this week, during a speech to officers graduating from the FBI National Academy, saying that the system leads other countries to send immigrants who...

