FIFA Suspends Brazil Soccer Prez Named In Corruption Case

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 9:01 PM EST) -- The FIFA Ethics Committee on Friday suspended Brazilian soccer association President Marco Polo del Nero, who is named in the sweeping FIFA corruption case, a move that brings further scrutiny to the man as he has evaded U.S. courts.



Del Nero was suspended for 90 days, a period that can be extended by another 45 days, upon request of ethics investigators, the Federation Internationale de Football Association, or FIFA, said in a statement. During the suspension, which took effect immediately, he is banned from all soccer...

