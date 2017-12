NASA Stresses Human Element In Navy Jet Oxygen Issues

Law360, Washington (December 15, 2017, 8:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Navy needs to focus on the human element and not just the aircraft if it wants to address pilot breathing problems on fighter jets, according to a recent report by NASA.



The Navy had asked for the space agency's help after lawmakers required the service branch to probe a spate of physiological episodes, or PEs, in recent years involving the F/A-18 Hornet and EA-18 Growler, a variant of the F/A-18 combat jet customized for electronic warfare.



The military uses PE to refer to lightheadedness...

To view the full article, register now.