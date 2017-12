Ex-IRS Atty Cops To 'Breaking Bad,' Shipping Meth In Mail

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 9:09 PM EST) -- A former attorney for the Internal Revenue Service and onetime Debevoise & Plimpton LLP associate who “broke bad” admitted on Friday to conspiring to ship distribution levels of methamphetamine to Long Island, New York, from his apartment in Washington, D.C.



Jack Vitayanon, 42, copped to conspiring with others to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine. Prosecutors say that Vitayanon, who at the time of his arrest worked for the IRS’ Office of Professional Responsibility, coordinated with parties in Arizona and New York to sell meth...

