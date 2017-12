Aeropostale Files Ch. 11 Plan, Says Lenders Are On Board

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 9:21 PM EST) -- Bankrupt clothing retailer Aeropostale filed an amended restructuring plan Thursday, more than a year after it was sold to a group of commercial real estate owners and other companies, saying its lenders have agreed to its proposed wind-down and distribution arrangement.



The bankrupt estate of teen apparel merchant Aeropostale, now known as ARO Liquidation Inc., has laid out the final framework to wrap up its Chapter 11 case. Thanks to a creative transaction cobbled together last year, the Aeropostale name has survived bankruptcy during a rough-and-tumble...

