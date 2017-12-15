Pa. Man Cops To Celator Insider Trading Scheme

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 8:25 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania man on Friday copped to his role in an insider trading conspiracy that profited from nonpublic tips about Celator Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s cancer drug and the company’s impending $1.5 billion sale, prosecutors said.



Daniel Perez, 28, of Yardley pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp in Trenton federal court to one count of securities fraud stemming from allegations that he traded on information about the former Ewing Township, New Jersey-based biopharmaceuticals company, according to acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick. Perez admitted that...

To view the full article, register now.