Utica Snags $64M Win Against Reinsurer Over Asbestos

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 9:11 PM EST) -- A New York federal court entered a $64.1 million judgment Friday against Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co. after a jury found the reinsurer should have helped cover client Utica Mutual Insurance Co.'s payout to Goulds Pumps for asbestos liabilities.



Utica Mutual was seeking repayment for a 2007 settlement with Goulds Pumps Inc. over both primary and umbrella policies in effect from 1966 to 1973, and Utica's reinsurance with FFIC in effect from 1966 to 1972. When Goulds was hit with bodily injury claims over the asbestos-containing gaskets...

