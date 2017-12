AGs Oppose EPA, Corps Proposal To Delay Clean Water Rule

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 7:20 PM EST) -- Attorneys general from states including New York, California and Massachusetts have told the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that they “strongly oppose” the proposed postponement of an Obama-era rule defining the federal government’s jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act.



The coalition of 11 attorneys general sent comments to the agencies concerning the proposal to postpone by two years the effective date of the Clean Water rule.



The agencies’ attempt to push back the effective date until at least 2020 comes as...

