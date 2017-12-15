Air Force Awards $6.7B Engine Contract To Pratt & Whitney

By Joyce Hanson

Law360, Washington (December 15, 2017, 8:10 PM EST) -- Aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney has been awarded as much as $6.7 billion for an eight-year contract to sustain its F119 fighter engines for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Department of Defense said Thursday.

Pratt & Whitney, a United Technologies Corp. subsidiary based in East Hartford, Connecticut, won the ceiling $6.7 billion award for indefinite delivery and indefinite quantity, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2025, under the sole-source contract, the Defense Department said.

