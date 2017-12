RI Justices OK Doc’s Trial Win In C-Section Injury Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (December 15, 2017, 9:23 PM EST) -- The Rhode Island Supreme Court on Friday affirmed a jury verdict clearing a doctor of medical malpractice in connection with an injury a woman suffered during an emergency Cesarean section, saying conflicting expert witness testimony was not enough to warrant a new trial.



In a 4-1 ruling, the state’s highest court affirmed the verdict in favor of Dr. David Carcieri in a suit brought by Sevan Cappuccilli accusing the obstetrician-gynecologist of negligently cutting or tearing an ovarian vein during an emergency C-section, which required two additional...

