Prevagen Maker Must Face Certified Class In Labeling Suit

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 2:44 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday certified a class of California consumers accusing a biotechnology company of falsely representing that its Prevagen supplement improves memory and supports brain function.



U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. found that the class meets the numerosity, commonality, typicality and adequacy requirements of class actions, and appointed named plaintiff Phillip Racies as class representative and the law firms Bonnett Fairbourn Friedman & Balint PC and Siprut PC as class counsel in the suit against Quincy Bioscience LLC. Racies’ claims are...

To view the full article, register now.