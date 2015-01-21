Prevagen Maker Must Face Certified Class In Labeling Suit

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 2:44 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday certified a class of California consumers accusing a biotechnology company of falsely representing that its Prevagen supplement improves memory and supports brain function.

U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. found that the class meets the numerosity, commonality, typicality and adequacy requirements of class actions, and appointed named plaintiff Phillip Racies as class representative and the law firms Bonnett Fairbourn Friedman & Balint PC and Siprut PC as class counsel in the suit against Quincy Bioscience LLC. Racies’ claims are...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Racies v. Quincy Bioscience, LLC


Case Number

4:15-cv-00292

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Fraud

Judge

Haywood S Gilliam, Jr

Date Filed

January 21, 2015

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular