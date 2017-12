Wrigley Renovations Restrict Wheelchair Access, Suit Says

Law360, Chicago (December 15, 2017, 7:04 PM EST) -- The Chicago Cubs ballclub got slapped with a lawsuit in Illinois federal court on Friday by a man who says its ballpark renovation plans violate several Americans with Disabilities Act provisions that indicate wheelchair seating spaces should be an “integral part” of Wrigley Field’s seating plan.



David F. Cerda’s seven-page complaint says he used to have his choice between different wheelchair seating areas from where he could enjoy a game when he visited the Friendly Confines before it began undergoing renovations in 2014.



But in visiting...

To view the full article, register now.