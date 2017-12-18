Analysis

NJ Justices' Public Policy View Expands 3rd-Party Liability

By Jeannie O'Sullivan

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 11:49 AM EST) -- A recent New Jersey Supreme Court ruling that employment contracts barring workers' compensation suits against third parties are unjust widens personal injury liability exposure for companies that use contracted employees, experts say.

The justices ruled on Dec. 11 that security guard Philip Vitale could file a personal injury suit after falling on a job at Schering Plough Corp., despite the fact that he'd already collected workers' compensation benefits from his employer, AlliedBarton Security Services LLC.

The decision has thrown a curveball into the mechanism some employers...
