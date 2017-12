Snorkeling Co. Wants Out Of $20.5M Drowning Suit

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 8:41 PM EST) -- A company that rents snorkeling equipment urged a Puerto Rico federal court Friday to toss a $20.5 million suit alleging that it failed to warn a customer about hazardous weather that caused him to drown, saying the man signed an agreement to snorkel at his own risk.



Casa del Mar said in its motion for summary judgment that George Holland, who died in 2013 while snorkeling at the Hilton-operated Puerto Rican resort El Conquistador, signed a “snorkeling liability and release policy” agreeing to snorkel at his...

